UAE - Colnago, a manufacturer of high-end road-racing bicycles, expands its presence in the Middle East with the launch of its new flagship store in Abu Dhabi.

The opening of the venue on Al Hudayriyat Island comes two years after the deal in May 2020 in which Colnago was acquired by Chimera Investments, a private equity company based in the UAE capital.

Combining hospitality, advanced technology and Colnago’s Italian heritage, the store is operated by world-renowned retailer, Wolfi’s who has been in partnership with Colnago as the sole distributor of the bicycles in the region. Including technology to design your very own Colnago bike, exclusive art installations, and heritage cycles, the location serves both amateur and professional riders within the emirate’s growing local cycling community.

Colnago’s new flagship store aligns with the government’s long-term strategy of supporting the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 through fitness and wellbeing, with cycling playing a crucial role.

Formed in 1954, Colnago has established itself as one of the most prestigious bike manufacturers worldwide, supplying frames for professional teams UAE Team Emirates and UAE Team ADQ, the first UAE’s women’s World Tour side. Its pioneering and superior road cycling bikes have contributed to 62 world championships and more than 3,000 victories to date.

To mark the occasion, a launch function was held on October 21 which was attended by Colnago’s CEO, Nicola Rosin, VIPs and distinguished guests from the company’s partners. They were also joined by UAE Team Emirates’ Tadej Pogacar - two-time Tour de France champion, Juan Ayuso, plus Matteo Trentin, Joao Almeida and the UAE’s Yousif Mirza as well as UAE Team ADQ’s Safiya Al Sayegh, an Emirati professional rider, Sofia Bertizzolo, Laura Tomasi, and Eugenia Bujak – who were all given a tour of the 10,000 square feet store.

Rosin said: “As an organisation that prides itself in creating superior experiences through expertly crafted bicycles, the launch of our new store in Abu Dhabi represents another significant milestone in our journey at Colnago as we continue to build the brand worldwide.”

“Colnago is more than a bicycle brand and this store has been carefully planned and designed to showcase the best of Colnago’s products and our rich heritage that we are proud of while offering distinctive hospitality experiences. We hope having this physical space in a city that is growing rapidly will help meet the needs of cycling enthusiasts in Abu Dhabi, enabling them to experience first-hand the products that have made us the ace of cycling,” he added.

Mauro Gianetti, Team Principal and CEO of UAE Team Emirates said: “We are really pleased that Colnago has now opened its new store in Abu Dhabi as it means riders of all levels can experience these incredible bikes which offer superior performance. We think it shows the commitment and desire Colnago has in playing a central role to inspire people to cycle and be more active.”

