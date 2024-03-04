Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Company (Cenomi Retail) signed an agreement to bring eight international brands to the Uzbekistani market.

The eight brands include the Zara store, at the newly developed Tashkent City Mall, and Cinnabon, according to a bourse filing.

Other stores opened by Cenomi Retail include Pull & Bear, Stradivarius, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Oysho, and Zara Home.

The opening of the new Zara store in Uzbekistan coincides with the debut of its online platform, offering a seamless shopping experience for women, men, and children.

Situated in the Tashkent City Mall, the store showcases Zara's latest retail concept for larger spaces and features innovative technology like 'Store Mode,' integrating the online platform with the physical store.

Cenomi Retail suffered net losses after Zakat and tax amounting to SAR 89.10 million during the first nine months (9M) of 2023, compared to a net profit of SAR 19.30 million in 9M-22.

