Qatar - Aura Group, a leading F&B and entertainment company in Qatar, recently held a special event to familiarize key players in the hotel concierges and travel agencies sector with its 36 new high-end dining options.

The new brands will be spread across three main destinations - Lusail Boulevard, Al Maha Island, and Hamad International Airport - featuring a mix of Aura’s most successful homegrown concepts and world-famous brands, such as Nammos beach club - the Mykonos beachside restaurant, Zuma - the contemporary Japanese cuisine, Em Sherif - fine dining Oriental cuisine, Billionaire Doha - the luxury dining and extravagant show concept paired with nightlife, LPM French Mediterranean and niçoise restaurant & Bar, Carbone the Italian-American restaurant, Beefbar steakhouse, and Tatel – the Spanish Mediterranean cuisine.

The Group is also set to open outlets of other notable concepts such as Rossopomodoro, Streetery, concept by Lemon Butter, Han Shi Fu, Pura Vida, Maia Lounge, Maia Café, Maia Boutique, Moka Caffe, Belhambar, and many more, in various iconic venues, including Mall of Qatar, The View Hospital and the Korean Medical Center (KMC), Qatar’s newest state-of-the-art medical facilities, and Doha Corniche.

These globally renowned restaurants will cater to the growing demand for upscale and international food outlets to satisfy the gastronomic taste of guests before, during and after the FIFA World Cup. The internationally admired brands will serve as motivation to attract more visitors from abroad and bring an amazing new experience to the market.

Within a short period of time, the group has developed a diversified portfolio of both local and world leading signature brands. Through its commitment to excellence, Aura Group has continued to deliver a world-class and prestigious experience, earning it an enviable position as a leading operator within Qatar and beyond.

Naveed Dowlatshahi, Aura Group CEO, said: “We are excited to enrich Qatar’s dining offerings with the opening of new high-end and most sought-after restaurants carefully selected from award-winning brands from across the globe.

“We always strive to ensure that Qatar’s hospitality and entertainment industry continually sees a deserving expansion that is corresponding with the fast-pacing development the country is witnessing in various sectors in anticipation for FIFA 2022 World Cup Qatar, the first to be held in the Arab region. With its expansive portfolio, Aura Group is all set to satisfy the culinary and entertainment needs of football fans coming to Qatar from different parts of the world during and after the tournament.”

