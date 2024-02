American Trading International (ATI), a leading player in the USA-branded food distribution industry, aims to tap the growing Middle East and Asia Apple Cider Vinegar market, which is estimated to grow over $108 million by 2026. This is attributed to its growing popularity among Arab, Mediterranean and Asian cuisines.

Participating in the 29th edition of Gulfood as part of its expansion strategy, ATI has successfully established a broad distribution network that caters to diverse markets and ensures an efficient supply chain.

ATI has exported to more than 85 countries and markets worldwide including 14 countries in the Middle East, delivering high-quality made-in-USA products. This development aligns with the company's vision to provide high-quality food products to consumers worldwide.

Health products

Due to the increasing demand for health-oriented products in the Middle East, organic Apple Cider Vinegar has become a popular choice due to its wide application and health benefits. As part of its expansion strategy, ATI has solidified its position as the exclusive exporter of Bragg products in key international markets.

In addition, ATI will announce the first-ever Bragg Partners Meet at Gulfood - bringing together partners from over 35 countries and celebrating the winners of the 2023 Bragg Race.

Imran Mohammed, COO, ATI said: "Our presence at Gulfood reflects our commitment to meet the evolving health-conscious needs of consumers in the Middle East. We have become a trusted provider of premium health food products worldwide and our partnership with Bragg reflects that further. We are excited to showcase our portfolio of premium brands and explore opportunities to expand our distribution channels, furthering our mission of delivering excellence to consumers worldwide."

ATI will showcase its extensive range of Bragg offerings, highlighting their exceptional quality and health benefits. Taking place from February 19 to 23, ATI will be present at the leading F&B exhibition at the USA Pavilion in Sheikh Saeed Hall, Booth # S3-136

