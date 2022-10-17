Amazon.sa has unveiled its new office in Riyadh that houses employees from various sectors of the company’s operations in Saudi Arabia, including e-commerce, smart devices, Amazon Payments Services, Amazon Internet Services, and Amazon Advertising.

“We are pleased to inaugurate our new office in the capital of the Kingdom, confirming our commitment to serving Amazon customers, vendor partners, and employees in the Kingdom, as well as supporting its social and economic growth in line with the Saudi Vision 2030,” said Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East and North Africa (MENA). “We will continue to develop our investments in the Kingdom across various sectors, including e-commerce, smart devices, and Amazon Payment Services, among others.”

Amazon’s new office is in the Riyadh Front Tower, an iconic destination offering an extraordinary urban experience that reimagines how people work, play, dine, shop, and share space. The tower, the tallest in the area, provides an ideal work environment to attract and retain talent in line with Amazon's mission to strive to be Earth’s Best Employer.

Since the launch of Amazon.sa in 2020, the company has recruited more than 1,400 talents in its various sectors, and the new office paving the way for attracting more local talent to join the company and to help Amazon innovate on behalf of customers.

With the opening of the new office, Amazon is also working to launch an initiative to empower and train Saudi talent by meeting with employees working in various functions across the company. Details about the initiative will be announced later this year, the company said.

“At Amazon, we talk about hiring builders who will help us invent and innovate on behalf of our customers. This means investing in the right talent and people who are equipped to be customer obsessed and to continuously improve the customer experience,” said Abdo Chlala, Director of GCC. “With our new office, we look forward to welcoming not only our existing builders, but attracting and developing new talent through our upcoming talent program.”

Since launching its operations in Saudi Arabia in 2020, Amazon has boosted its investments across the Kingdom and expanded its activities in various business sectors. Amazon has also provided hundreds of jobs and launched many local programs and products. For example, the Amazon Prime program offers free same-day delivery in Riyadh and Jeddah, and Amazon is introducing, for the first time ever, Alexa with an Arabic language option with the Khaleeji (Gulf) dialect.

Last March, Amazon.sa signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Investment (MISA) and the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha'at). The MoU will enhance Amazon's presence in the local market, enable tens of thousands of small and medium enterprises to sell their products to millions of customers across the Kingdom, and help scores of entrepreneurs set up their logistics businesses.

