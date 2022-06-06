Riyadh – FAS Labs Limited Co., a 50% subsidiary of Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Company, has signed a sale purchase agreement (SPA) with valU for Consumer Finance (valU) to own a 65% stake in FAS Finance’s paid-up capital.

valU, a subsidiary of Egyptian Financial Group Hermes Holding (EFG Hermes), will hold the remaining stake in the new closed joint-stock digital consumer microfinance company, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

Alhokair will own a 32.5% stake in the new Sharia-compliant company through its 50% stake in FAS Labs.

FAS Finance will offer customers in Saudi Arabia various microfinance solutions to build a fully integrated shopping platform.

It is noteworthy to mention that in January 2022, FAS Labs obtained the Saudi Central Bank’s (SAMA) preliminary approval to establish a closed joint-stock digital consumer microfinance company under the name of FAS Finance.

