UAE - Al Ghurair Retail, part of leading UAE business Al Ghurair Investment, is set to onboard several noted Spanish brands onto its portfolio after the success of La Tienda: Brands of Spain Shop at the recently concluded Expo 2020 Dubai.

The first-of-its-kind shop, which was a collaboration between Al Ghurair Retail and the Leading Brands of Spain Forum (FMRE), counted more than 580,000 visitors throughout its 6-month run. It featured more than 20 brands from Spain, across a variety of categories, including fashion, food and beverage, and accessories.

Commenting on the success of La Tienda, Arturo Lujan, CEO, Al Ghurair Ventures, which includes Al Ghurair Retail businesses, said: “Expo 2020 Dubai was a visionary showcase of synergy: bringing together countries, brands and organisations from across the globe, in an energetic and colourful celebration of cultural diversity.

Prestigious platform

“Through this prestigious platform, we were able to support our representative brands with elevating profile and equity, as well as enhancing consumer choice in the regional retail sector. We are honoured and humbled to have had the opportunity to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime event through our Innovation and Sustainability commitments.

“Participating brands at La Tienda were selected based on Sustainability, quality, innovation, and design, in alignment with Al Ghurair’s own core values to Enhance Life of our customers, employees and the communities that we serve. Its success has opened talks over Al Ghurair Retail potentially adding several Spanish brands to their diverse portfolio, cementing their footprint in the region.”

Fashion and jewellery brands were the top performers at La Tienda, taking up 53% of total sales, followed by gastronomy brands at 35%.

Triumphant stint

The conclusion of this triumphant stint at Expo 2020 follows the company’s recent ‘Friends of Spain’ prestigious award by Brands of Spain, in recognition of its contribution to forging economic, cultural, and business relationships between Spain and the UAE, which was presented on behalf of Spain’s President to Al Ghurair.

Lujan added: “We are committed to pursuing more impactful partnership opportunities that boost overall retail experience in the region, and support the UAE’s vision of sustainability and innovation, as well as its trade relations with international markets. We are proud to play a crucial economic and cultural link between the UAE and other countries. Spain is already a major supplier of fashion, beauty, and leather footwear to the UAE, and we are proud to amplify this bilateral relationship.

“Now, we are working on building lasting relationships with several of the brands represented at La Tienda, and we hope to be able to share some exciting announcements about our extended retail portfolio soon!”

