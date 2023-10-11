Al Ghurair Centre, Dubai’s oldest shopping mall, is adding 25 new outlets and a new food hall concept.

The new retail offerings are part of an expansion that has witnessed the establishment of a new entertainment complex and contributions to its F&B space. The mall, part of Al Ghurair Investments, first opened its doors in 1981.

Brands including Nike, Converse and Sun and Sand Sports are set to open later this month, with similar openings scheduled until 2024.

Al Ghurair Centre expects foot traffic of 15 million by the end of 2023, with its family entertainment hub, Glitch, recording an average daily footfall of 3,000 and 30,000 UAE dirhams in daily sales, according to a release.

The Centre’s future enhancements include the launch of Glitch Laser and Glitch Kart in 2024.

Meanwhile, Flayva, the new upcoming street food hall will comprise of 23 all-new F&B units, all of which are a mix of homegrown and international concepts.

According to a TechSci Research report, the UAE retail market stood at $27.46 billion in 2021, with a forecast of reaching $37.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.88%. The growth was attributed to an increase in tourism numbers, greater consumer spending, and the presence of more supermarkets and retail concepts.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com