The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) announced the completion of more than 778,000 electronic requests during the first half of 2025, reflecting the accelerating pace of digital transformation in the litigation system in Abu Dhabi, and enhancing the efficiency and speed of judicial procedures in line with the 2024–2026 Strategic Plan.

The Department achieved a significant leap in technological services, processing 778,712 electronic requests and 333,000 digitally authenticated transactions, while the number of virtual hearings exceeded 295,000, underscoring the expansion of the remote litigation system and the provision of digital services.