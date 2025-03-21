Abu Dhabi-based food and beverage company Agthia Group has appointed Salmeen Alameri as its new CEO.

This follows the resignation of Alan Lesley Smith from his position as CEO, effective from June 2, 2025. Smith will remain as an advisor to the group.

Alameri was vice chairman of the Agthia Group since May 2020. He previously served as the CEO of Silal, an ADQ company focused on diversifying food sources and stimulating the agri-food sector.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com