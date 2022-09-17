6DX, a comprehensive in-store retail technology, highly scalable, intuitive, cloud-native point of sales (POS) solution, has been launched in the Middle East to transform the retail experience in hypermarket, supermarkets, fashion and lifestyle stores.

Built on the robust principles of design thinking at the R&D Innovation Lab at Intellect Commerce, 6DX is a MACH (Microservices based, API First, Cloud-Native, and Headless technology) enabled open retail composable architecture that fits into any environment without disrupting the existing technology ecosystem of the retailer.

It is built on microservices and an API-first design to maximize flexibility and speed of implementation.

The pandemic has changed customers all over the world and the Middle Eastern customer is no exception. With an enormously diverse and also very concentrated market to cater to, the retail industry has stayed at the forefront of online digital transformation in the Middle East. Customers are more informed and are offered vast choices in terms of luxury, brands, and affordability. As customers are used to the convenience of online shopping, they expect the same kind of ease in brick-and-mortar establishments as well. Modern customers are looking for personalised and convenient experiences, and thus the success of any retail business would depend on delivering the same, said a statement from 6DX.

At 6DX, the exponential technology comes from deep domain expertise spanning more than two decades and working with clients across international markets. With 6DX, the retailers get a perfect harmony of all the six key elements in the retail mix to optimise their customers’ delight, and achieve better management and operational growth:

* Faster Checkout – Enable retailers for a faster and easy checkout process using barcode-based scan, role-based authorization, order booking, peripheral Integration, offline billing, refund, etc.

* Promotions - Customer behaviour information is obtained from mining transaction history, and it is correlated with customer segment attributes to inform promotion strategies and percentage based promotions.

* Payments- Making the checkout process easier to the customers with multiple payment options including card payment, digital wallets, loyalty points, closed wallet, gift voucher redemption, and cash payment

* CRM - Empowers business to help them sell better, and allow them to harness the power of customer data with the CRM module to capture data on customer enrolments, KYC, location tagging, NPS, analytics, marketing campaign, and social media integration

* Coupons & Vouchers - Automate personalised promotions using pre-printed, digital, bulk, invoice product category, and customer group-based coupons and vouchers.

* Loyalty Programmes - Identify & reward consumers, and increase lifetime value with a loyalty program offering multi-tier, loyalty promotion, card management, welcome campaign, point transfer & expiry, and authorizations

Ramanan S V, Director – Intellect Commerce, said: “Middle Eastern Retail sector is at the cusp of major digital transformation right now. According to recent reports, over 50% of consumers in the Middle East prefer spending money on experiences rather than things, compared to 44% globally.

Moreover, 65% of consumers seek curated experiences, much higher than 58% of consumers globally. 6DX unlocks high performance and great returns by providing user experience-oriented solutions such as Point-of-Sales (POS) and Retail Analytics, along with Customer Relationship Management (CRM) with its cutting-edge NextGen Retail Xperience technology.”tailers across various verticals enabling very large to mid-sized retail chains from verticals like supermarkets, hypermarkets, fashion, and lifestyle across 19+ countries.

