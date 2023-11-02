Qatar - Zaha Hadid Architects, a leading architectural firm based in London, UK, has signed an agreement with Qatar-based Qetaifan Projects and JMJ Group Holding to design multi-use buildings for seven medium-rise plots of land overlooking the southern waterfront of Qetaifan Island North in Doha.

Construction for the buildings, which will boast a stunning view of the beaches of Lusail City, will be led by JMJ Real Estate as the development partner, while the Qatari group will play a vital role as the real estate developer for Qetaifan Island North.

The project will cover a land area that spans approximately 40,000 sq m, with an investment value of up to QR986 million ($265 million).

The agreement was signed by JMJ Group Holding Chairman Sheikh Jabor bin Mansour Al Thani and ZHA Director Gianluca Racana at the recent Cityscape Qatar 2023 expo held at Doha.

The signing ceremony was attended by Qetaifan Projects officials including Chairman and Managing Director Sheikh Nasser bin Abdulrahman Al Thani; Chief Operating Officer Hesham Sharaf; Chief Legal Officer Jean Antonios and Head of Business Development Sheikh Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Thani.

Commenting on the MoU, Sheikh Nasser said: "Be it in the private or public sector, our cooperation with local and international companies is a pivotal part of our growth vision and strategy for Qetaifan Island North. It is also a vital component of the success foundations we have laid at Qetaifan Projects, with customer centricity at the heart of our mission and at the service of residents, visitors, and tourists alike."

It is a growth philosophy that we have aligned with the Qatar Vision 2030, which seeks to provide a global model – and world-class benchmarks to boot – for sustainable development towards the welfare of future generations, he stated.

Sheikh Nasser pointed out that economic balance and diversification, chiefly in real estate development and tourism, were central to this vision.

"They ensure equal opportunity for all and can only be achieved through the collective efforts of private and public institutions in the state of Qatar," he added.

Sheikh Jabor said: "Our partnership with Qetaifan Projects and investment in Qetaifan Island North is an important step in this direction, enabling the diversification of the Qatari real estate market towards sustainable avenues and at the service of all other engines of economic growth."

"The signing of this MOU with an international architectural design company such as Zaha Hadid Architects is an opportunity to transcend our vision beyond the conventional and unlock innovation in reimagining Qatar’s urban design and modern real estate landscape," he added.

Racana said ZHA was greatly honoured to collaborate with JMJ Properties on the project, which could become the most innovative and sustainable quarter in Qetaifan Island North.

"Connected with the surrounding district and the adjacent waterfront promenade, this mixed-use development will seamlessly combine leisure, living, retail, natural parklands and public spaces to build a strong sense of community. Acknowledging the architecture, culture and history of Qatar, the development will also look to future with a unique design incorporating advanced technologies," he added.

Sharaf said: "Such agreements help elevate the real estate market through high-quality, sustainable designs and innovative architectural solutions. Beyond their business potential, they present our investors with a fresh perspective on architectural and design thinking."

Partnerships, he stated, are critical to the success of any real estate development, more so for projects with the sustainability ambitions and magnitude of Qetaifan Island North.

"This project embodies modern real estate development that stands the test of time. And it is this future-proof philosophy that ensures a holistic destination experience beyond services and amenities, positions this project as a premier tourist and entertainment hub, and drives unparalleled innovation and excellence," he added.

Al Ansari said: "JMJ Group Holding is thrilled to be joining forces with Qetaifan Projects, raising the bar for real estate development in Qatar once again.

"We are confident in that this development will set the standard and earn its place among the leading and most dynamic lifestyle and tourism destinations in the Middle East. This project reinforces JMJ Group Holding's commitment to quality and sustainability for a timeless legacy, reflecting our promise to deliver tomorrow’s luxury, today," he added.

