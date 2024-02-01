Taraf, the real estate division of UAE-based investment group Yas Holding, has announced the launch of a set of premium residences in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) ushering in a new era of refined living.

The Cello will boast a wide range of residences - from open studios to spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom penthouses, thus epitomising contemporary living.

Featuring distinctive architecture and serene interiors, these homes offer a seamless integration of work, living and leisure.

Taraf’s fourth project, it will be strategically located close to Halfa Park & Community Park, Circle Mall, JSS International School, and Five Jumeirah Village, offering an abundance of retail stores, restaurants, bars and cafés, with nearby Al Khail Road and Hessa Street providing onward access to the rest of the city for business or leisure.

Its signature attention to detail and comfort ensures each property strikes a perfect balance between functionality and ambiance, with sizes ranging from 430 to 5,000+ sq ft, it added.

Yas Holding Group CEO Low Ping said: "Cello will be Taraf’s second project in Jumeirah Village Circle, growing our presence in this desirable location and deepening our roots in Dubai. As Yas Holding enters its second year in the real estate, our optimism in the constantly growing market in Dubai is as strong as ever, and we look forward to announcing further projects over the course of 2024."

It boast several key amenities including a large swimming pool, kids’ pool, external cinema, outdoor gym, zen reading spot, and a barbecue area in addition to fitness facilities as well as a multipurpose room.

Taraf CEO Ahmad Shibel said: “Cello will place residents close to work, shopping and entertainment, yet also provide space to relax – harmonising with the tempo of modern lives. It promises not just a residence but a lifestyle, where every detail is crafted to exceed expectations."

"Cello Residences will harmonize modern design with a dynamic facade, integrating LED lights for captivating nighttime displays. The rhythmic pattern of vertical fins and windows optimizes natural ventilation and lighting, enhancing sustainability," he noted.

"Meticulously landscaped grounds and elevated podium areas offer tranquil communal spaces, connecting with nearby amenities. This urban oasis in JVC embodies contemporary living, emphasizing harmony and rhythm in daily life," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

