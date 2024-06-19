Kuwait's Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) has annnounced that work is moving at a steady pace on its ambitious project - Sabah Al Ahmad City - mainly the south and east sectors of the project, with power connection given to 40 of the total 60 buildings within the mega development.

The PAHW authorities are currently focusing on developments in the south and east sectors, as well as a vertical housing initiative in the investment suburb.

This phase of the project aims to create 20,380 plots, stated PAHW in its statement.

The officials said the East Sabah Al Ahmad City project, which involves the development of 1,148 homes alongside public buildings, road infrastructure, and service networks, was also reviewed.

A 61.5 sq-km development, Sabah Al Ahmad City, was formed of ten neighbourhood clusters arranged around the city’s central business district, and bordered by a ring of light industrial buildings.

The central district boasts a sports stadium, museum, city university and a major city park, which forms the heart of the masterplan’s landscape strategy.

Petal-like green spaces branch off from the city park, running between each of the neighbourhoods to create green urban links throughout the masterplan. The undulating topography of the development has been inspired by the gentle form of sand dunes in the desert, it stated.

Dr Meshari Al Othman, the Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy, and the Minister of State for Housing Affairs, Mahmoud Bushahri, were given a briefing by senior PAHW officials on the various projects within Sabah Al Ahmad City.

The officials pointed out that work is in full swing at the vertical housing project within the suburb of Sabah Al Ahmad City, featuring 60 buildings that will house a total of 1,110 apartments.

Progress has been significant, with electricity supply completed for 40 buildings, and efforts are underway to finalize the electrical connections for the remaining structures, they stated.

"The remaining connections will be completed within the next two months, enabling Kuwaiti families to soon benefit from these new residential options," they added.

