Saudi Arabia - “Mohammad Al Habib Real Estate”, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate developers, unveiled its iconic new project, “Tura,” located on King Abdulaziz Road in the Al Arid district in Riyadh, during “Cityscape Global Riyadh 2025”.

The project, valued at $1.3 billion and spanning 250,000 square meters, is one of the company’s largest projects and among the first to embody the concept of an “integrated and sustainable city” in Riyadh, featuring smart infrastructure and sustainable resource management that adheres to the highest environmental efficiency standards.

“Tura” brings together environmental sustainability, architectural innovation, and a prime strategic location in the heart of the capital to redefine modern living in Riyadh. The project features contemporary residential units integrated with green spaces covering more than half of its area, along with comprehensive educational, healthcare, commercial, and recreational facilities, that offer residents a balanced lifestyle combining comfort, luxury, and a high quality of life.

For his part, Abdullah Al Habib, CEO of Mohammad Al Habib Real Estate, stated that the “Tura” project extends the company’s vision of developing integrated cities, a vision that began with the “Enar” project and continues today with “Tura” as part of a series of future projects that share the same approach and vision.

He emphasized that the new project represents a strategic step in the company’s journey to develop urban destinations that reflect the aspirations of Saudi society and align with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Abdullah Al Habib added: “In designing this project, we were keen to blend quality of life, architectural innovation, and sustainability, making “tura” more than just a residential and commercial complex; it’s an inspiring urban experience that redefines the concept of living and investment in Riyadh.”

At its pavilion H1.O40, Mohammad Al Habib Real Estate is showcasing its flagship project, “Enar,” which embodies the company’s vision for modern urban development and reflects its philosophy of creating “integrated and sustainable” cities that combine quality of life with the vibrant contemporary communities.

Strategically located on King Abdullah Road, the project stands out as a premier economic, tourism, and luxury residential destination in Riyadh. It is one of the company’s most significant projects, featuring residential villas and service facilities.

“Enar” project is one of the most prominent residential destinations which embodies the company’s vision of offering an integrated lifestyle that combines high-quality design with luxurious living. Since its announcement at Cityscape 2024, the project entered a new phase of implementation, reflecting the company’s commitment to accelerating progress and achieving the highest quality standards in development and execution.

During Cityscape 2025, the company enabled clients to register their interest in the project “Enar”, paving the way for the official booking phase, which is set to begin soon, with expectations of strong demand, reflecting the high level of confidence in Mohammad Al Habib Real Estate’s projects and the quality of its modern residential concepts it offers, that meet the aspirations of the capital’s residents.

It is noteworthy that Mohammad Al Habib Real Estate has received international awards for its previous projects, such as the “Kaheel” project, which set a Guinness World Records for the largest continuous concrete pour, exceeding 70,000 cubic meters in Riyadh.

With a legacy spanning more than 50 years, the company is regarded as one of Saudi Arabia’s leading developers of integrated residential and commercial projects.

The company has commenced work on more than 4,500 new residential units across several of its projects, including Eyal Al Asalah, Kaheel, Eyal Al Fursan, Al Nahda, and others, achieving significant milestones in project delivery.

It has completed and handed over more than 1,200 residential units, thus strengthening its portfolio of high-quality real estate developments and reinforcing its role as an active contributor to the Kingdom’s real estate sector.

