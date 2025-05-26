Egypt - Voya Development has announced the launch of its latest real estate project, COY, in Sheikh Zayed City, West Cairo. The project marks the company’s second venture in the area, with total investments of EGP 2bn.

Essam El Naggar, Chairperson of Voya Development, stated that the successful launch of the company’s first project in West Cairo laid the foundation for introducing COY.

“We believe excellence starts with unconventional ideas. This belief guided the development of COY, a project crafted to meet the aspirations of both current and future clients by combining a prime location, distinctive design, and integrated services,” he said. “COY embraces an ultra-modern style and aims to set new standards for smart community development in Egypt’s real estate market—particularly in the fast-growing West Cairo region.”

According to El Naggar, the built-up area will constitute just 20% of the project’s total land, with the remainder allocated to green spaces and water features. The development is expected to be completed within four years.

The company has commissioned Hafez Consultants Office to handle the project’s design, while Sabbour Consulting will serve as the executive consultant.

Shehata El Sayed, CEO of Voya Development, highlighted that the company is also progressing with its first project, ZAT Community, located on 10 feddans in West Cairo. He noted that the launch of COY will boost the company’s total sales target to EGP 4bn this year, combining revenues from both COY and ZAT Community.

He emphasized the strength and resilience of Egypt’s real estate sector, describing it as one of the most attractive areas for investment.

“The sector continues to demonstrate stability, driven by genuine demand, a growing population, and extensive urban development initiatives led by the government. Real estate remains a safe investment option, encouraging developers to expand and launch projects that meet the evolving needs of the market.”

