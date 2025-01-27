Vincitore Realty, a leading boutique designer developer, said it has successfully delivered Dubai’s first iconic wellness residential landmark - Vincitore Benessere - following its completion.

This unique masterpiece is the first real estate development to be delivered in Dubai real estate in 2025 and brings a new way of living to the Gulf, focusing on health and well-being, said the developer.

By moving from "price per square foot" to "wellness per square foot,” Vincitore Realty is pioneering the future of luxury wellness living in Dubai and opening a new chapter that will change Dubai real estate forever, it stated.

Strategically located in Arjan, adjacent to the Dubai Miracle Garden, Vincitore Benessere stands as an architectural masterpiece inspired by classical European design.

With its timeless elegance and resort-style amenities, the AED400 million ($109 million) project exemplifies Vincitore's commitment to delivering transformative living experiences that elevate the mind, body, and soul, it added.

Last week, Vincitore Benessere celebrated its grand inauguration in the presence of senior officials including Mohammed Ali Al Badwawi, the Acting CEO of Real Estate Regulatory Agency, Majid Saqer AlMarri, the CEO of Real Estate Registration Sector, and Majida Ali Rashid, the CEO of Real Estate Development Sector, at the Dubai Land Department.

On the project handover, Chairman Vijay Doshi said: "Vincitore Benessere is more than just a project; it is a bold step towards redefining how we live, breathe, and thrive. Every aspect of this development, from its architecture to its wellness-centric amenities, reflects a commitment to enhancing the quality of life and well-being of its residents. In a world where well-being is often an afterthought, we have placed it at the very heart of our vision."

"This landmark is not just about luxury living - it is about creating a sanctuary that rejuvenates your mind, body, and soul every single day. Vincitore Benessere stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering more than just homes; we deliver transformative experiences that elevate lives for generations," stated Doshi.

"Today, we invite the world to experience a new standard of wellness and lifestyle, where every square foot inspires and nurtures true happiness," he added.

CEO Veer Doshi said: "The project is a piece of art by itself. It is a manifestation of Vincitore’s signature style of adopting modern European architecture and creating grand masterpieces."

The residences range from studios to expansive three-bedroom apartments, featuring wide double-glass windows for abundant natural light, optimal air circulation, and noise insulation.

"Complementing the residential units is an impressive 100,000 sq ft of premium amenities, including a Serene Lagoon Pool, Wellness Hub, a fitness centre, salt caves, rock waterfalls and meditation areas," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).