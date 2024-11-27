Egypt - Vantage Urban Developments, a prominent Egyptian real estate company, has announced the launch of its second project, M Signature, in New Cairo, with a total investment of EGP 1.5bn.

Mohamed Abdel Gawad, Chairperson of Vantage Urban Developments, emphasized that the Egyptian government’s initiatives to establish fourth-generation cities, as part of the national urban development plan Egypt Vision 2052, have sparked an unprecedented urban boom. He also highlighted the government’s focus on promoting Egyptian real estate exports and positioning the sector on the global investment and tourism map. These efforts have encouraged developers to offer diverse and competitive real estate products.

Abdel Gawad further revealed that M Signature is being developed in collaboration with Morganti GCC, a leading asset and facilities management company. This marks Morganti’s first venture in Egypt, aligning with its strategy to expand into the Egyptian market and bring its expertise to local developments.

The M Signature project features branded residential units managed by Morganti, with a variety of unit sizes ranging from 46 to 155 square meters. The development offers studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments, catering to a wide range of potential buyers.

Dany Saliby, Executive Managing Director for Morganti in the MENA Region, stated that the company views the Egyptian market as a gateway to expanding into the broader North African region. He acknowledged the ample opportunities to transfer Morganti’s global expertise to local developers, further elevating the real estate sector in Egypt.

Saliby added that Morganti’s expansion into Egypt will improve asset, community, and facility management across various projects. With over 100 years of experience in the United States and more than 30 years in the Gulf region, Morganti’s portfolio includes prestigious projects such as the Presidential Palace, Saadiyat Residential Community, and Etihad Tower in the UAE, as well as King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia.

Saeed Al Hameli, CEO of Seattle Project Management Services in the UAE, noted the substantial growth of Egypt’s real estate sector over the past decade, which has attracted significant interest from investors, particularly in the Gulf countries. This interest aims to introduce innovative approaches to managing communities, assets, and facilities.

However, Al Hameli pointed out that developers in Egypt face challenges in creating unique real estate products that align with the vision of exporting real estate. He emphasized that collaborating with companies experienced in asset and community management will add value to projects and help strike a balance between real estate investment and recreational housing.

