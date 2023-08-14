Knight Frank, the UK-based real estate consultancy, has launched its first office in Egypt, according to an emailed press release sent to Arab Finance.

The company’s real estate consultancy portfolio includes strategic consultancy, leasing, property management, and valuations as well as marketing, commercial, and residential property sales.

“This extension has come at the request of our clients who would like our integrated service offering to be available in this growing and dynamic gateway market,” Knight Frank's Middle East Managing Director James Lewis commented.

