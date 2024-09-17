Nine Yards Real Estate Development, a subsidiary of EIH Ethmar International Holding, has appointed Züblin Construction as the main contractor for the Yas Bay ‘Sea La Vie’ project, on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

With 125 years of experience in the construction industry globally and 41 years locally, Züblin is recognised as one of the top general contractors in the UAE, renowned for delivering exceptional projects. With a broad-ranging expertise in construction, the company offers comprehensive services across various sectors, including turnkey building construction and infrastructure, said a statement.

The appointment of Züblin ensures showcasing EIH’s consistent dedication to the highest standards of quality and project execution, it said.

Low Ping, Group CEO, EIH said: “The decision to select Züblin as the main contractor illustrates EIH’s commitment to quality and timely delivery of Sea La Vie. This collaboration will further enhance the high standards expected on this development by existing and potential buyers.”

Strategically nestled in Yas Bay on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sea La Vie is a luxurious four-tower residential complex distinguished by its unique triangular design, which maximises stunning sea views. Offering a variety of stylish one- to four-bedroom apartments, including lofts, townhouses, duplexes, and penthouses, Sea La Vie also features world-class lifestyle amenities with a strong emphasis on safety, security, and sustainability.

With the construction of Sea La Vie already underway, the appointment marks a crucial step forward in the development’s timeline, it said.

