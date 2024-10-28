Octa Properties, a premier development management firm in Dubai, has partnered with renowned fashion and lifestyle brand Elie Saab for the unveiling of La Mer by Elie Saab, a signature development located on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

The project is being developed by ARTE Developments, a prominent luxury property developer in the UAE.

La Mer by Elie Saab features three beachfront towers, seamlessly connected through various levels with a dual lobby. The development will boast a total of 355 residences ranging from 874 sq ft to 14,484 sq ft units.

These apartments will be categorised into ten different residence categories from one-bedroom units to chalets and villas, and nine exclusive penthouses spanning between 10,453 sq ft and 14,484 sq ft. The Residences, designed with Elie Saab’s signature style, provide an exclusive living experience complemented by signature pieces from the Elie Saab Maison furniture collection.

An impressive array of amenities will enhance the living experience for residents. At ground level, families will enjoy a dedicated kids’ club and indoor pool spanning 2,553 sq ft, along with an outdoor kids’ play area and a kids’ pool.

Wellness and pampering are prioritised with both male and female spas, measuring 1,058 sq ft. and 1,107 sq ft, respectively, complemented by a well-equipped 3,124 sq. ft. gym and a grand pool extending over 4,837 sq ft, it stated.

Serenity Park, located on Level 1, invites relaxation with its expansive 10,266 sq. ft. of landscaped space, while the Signature Lounge adds a touch of elegance at 1,271 sq. ft. Levels 2 and 3 feature the Link Garden, spanning 8,884 sq ft, creating a seamless connection between outdoor and indoor spaces.

On level 18, residents can enjoy the Sky Gym, Sky Co-working Space, Sky Lounge, and a stunning Sky Pool & Deck, which includes an impressive area of 7,522 sq. ft. These thoughtfully designed amenities cater to both leisure and lifestyle needs, creating an integrated community experience, said the developer.

"La Mer by Elie Saab reflects our commitment to expanding our brand's presence in the luxury real estate market, offering an exclusive resort-style living experience in Ras Al Khaimah," remarked Elie Saab Jr., the CEO of Elie Saab Group.

"As the region grows into a premier entertainment and resort destination, this development brings the distinctive Elie Saab lifestyle while embracing the unique character of Ras Al Khaimah’s surroundings," he stated.

Lalit Goel, the Managing Director of ARTE Developments, said: "We are honoured to collaborate with this renowned brand for the development of La Mer by Elie Saab on Al Marjan Island. The foundation of this project partnership lies in our unwavering commitment to excellence, quality, and luxury living."

La Mer by Elie Saab marks a significant milestone in bringing iconic branded residences to Al Marjan Island, a destination known for its dynamic growth and vibrant community, said the project developer ARTE Developments.

The development is set to enhance the global appeal of the island, offering residents a serene beachfront lifestyle.

Construction began on La Mer by Elie Saab in Q3 2024, with the project’s expected delivery date in Q1, 2028, it stated.

Fawaz Sous, the CEO of Octa Properties, said: "With over 20 years of collective experience among Dubai’s leading developers, our team is committed to crafting exclusive branded residences that set new standards in excellence and sophistication."

"As the exclusive sales and marketing partner for this premium waterfront venture, we can vouch that La Mer by Elie Saab is set to become a valuable addition to Al Marjan Island, infusing the beachfront with unparalleled elegance through its distinctive design," he added.-

