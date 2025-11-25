Leading UAE entities ARY Group and Maher Al Zarooni Group have announced the launch of a new joint venture set to deliver a new wave of landmark projects in Dubai.

The new firm ARY & MAZ Developments, unites two big names with deep roots in the UAE market: ARY, known for its influence across gold, media, real estate and sports; and Maher Al Zarooni Group, an established Emirati family enterprise with a reputation in real estate, technology, telecom and investments.

With an estimated AED2.5 billion ($681 million) development pipeline, ARY & MAZ Developments is focused on scale, quality, and credibility.

The company’s first projects include multiple high-rise towers and villa projects, including its flagship Barari Palace, to be announced soon, poised to become one of Dubai’s most exclusive residential towers. The wider development portfolio spans key growth zones, including Majan, Dubai Islands, Nad Al Sheba, Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Dubai Land Residence Complex, and Dubai South, reflecting the city’s ongoing expansion into high-demand, master-planned communities.

"Dubai is entering one of its most exciting chapters; this is the moment to build with conviction," remarked Salman Iqbal, Founder and Executive Chairman of ARY & MAZ Developments.

"By combining two UAE brands that people trust, we aim to create developments that stand as lasting benchmarks of quality and value. This partnership is a statement of confidence in Dubai’s growth story and our shared commitment to its future," he stated.

ARY & MAZ Developments aims to build on this momentum by delivering large-scale, high-rise projects that cater to both investors and residents.

Each development will integrate architectural excellence, sustainability, and smart-living innovation to create communities that reflect Dubai’s forward-looking spirit and the UAE’s broader vision for diversified future-ready growth.

Guided by the vision of the UAE’s leadership, the company is committed to creating enduring, value-driven environments that elevate modern living while upholding the legacy and integrity both families have built over decades, he stated.

Maher Al Zarooni, Founder and Chairman, ARY &. MAZ Developments, said: "The Zarooni family has always believed in long-term value creation through real estate."

"Our collaboration with ARY is built on mutual trust and a shared vision - to deliver developments that stand out for their quality, distinction, and contribution to Dubai’s evolving real estate sector," he stated.

Maher Al Zarooni Group, a homegrown Emirati enterprise with roots dating back to the 1960s, has helped shape neighbourhoods across the UAE for over three decades known as an influential property tycoon.

Its portfolio spans several high rise residential and commercial developments across the emirates including Al Zarooni Tower Dubai Marina and Al Arouba Tower in Sharjah as well as several housing projects across the country.

