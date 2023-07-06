UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company Farnek has secured a host of new and retained contracts, valued at more than AED356 million ($97 million) during the first six months of 2023.

In total, Farnek has been awarded 69 contracts, an average of 11 every month and overall, more than 1,450 members of staff will be mobilised to sites across the UAE, with 65% of projects located in Dubai, 18% in Abu Dhabi and 17% in the Northern Emirates.

Farnek also services a wide range of industry sectors such as energy, security, aviation, hospitality, retail and residential property.

The scope of work includes a considerable number of contracts for total facilities management as well as dedicated hard and soft services such as MEP, cleaning, maintenance, security and housekeeping appointments, said its top official.

"Farnek has always focused on innovative, technology-driven and sustainable FM solutions. This strategy has supported our business growth and maintained our competitive edge in the market, culminating in these substantial contract wins," stated its CEO Markus Oberlin.

It has been particularly successful in the hospitality sector, winning contracts for housekeeping, maintenance and security from SLS Residences in Dubai’s Business Bay, the five-star Sofitel The Palm and the luxury Anantara properties on the Palm Jumeirah and the World Islands, he noted.

In terms of manpower, Farnek has grown its hospitality business by 55% since the start of the year, he added.

Oberlin said its notable contract wins include cleaning and maintenance at Expo City, a hard services contract for the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Abu Dhabi, as well as TFM for Dubai-based aviation services company ExecuJet as well as the Dubai Police.

However, the most prestigious contract awarded to Farnek has to be the renewal of their three-year MEP hard services contract for the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower, which it has held since 2010, he added.

