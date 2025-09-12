Abu Dhabi - Eshraq Investments has entered into AED 264 million sale and purchase agreements with Blue Lake Properties and Al Ain Properties.

The deals aim to sell land plots on Al Reem Island, according to a press release.

The transaction is a key step in Eshraq Investments’ land monetization program and highlights strong investor demand for prime real estate in Abu Dhabi.

Al Reem Island’s strategic location, near Al Maryah Island and within the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) jurisdiction, enhances its appeal to developers.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, Eshraq Investments recorded accumulated losses of AED 484.85 million, representing 18.05% of its capital.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

