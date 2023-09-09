Icon, the boutique landscape architecture and urban infrastructure firm in the UAE, is set to unveil its brand-new look at the upcoming Cityscape Global 2023.

The company had recently opened a new office in Riyadh following an increased number of project wins across Saudi Arabia.

Designed to reflect the innovative company’s global vision, the new branding will be revealed during Icon’s participation at the world’s biggest and most influential real estate event.

Taking place in Riyadh from September 10 to 13, Icon’s international team of talented landscape architects and multi-disciplinary engineers and designers will be showcasing a number of the firm’s most recent projects across the Kingdom.

In addition, Michael Patte, Icon’s Associate Director of Design and Manager of Icon’s new Riyadh studio, will be speaking on ‘Social Equity and Community Engagement’ on September 12.

Operating under the tagline ‘Crafting Spaces For Life’, Icon specialises in creating soulful urban spaces, landscapes and infrastructures that connect communities, improve lives and work in harmony with the natural environment.

Launched in Abu Dhabi in 2006, Icon brings over 17 years of experience and past and present clients across 10 different countries.

The brand later expanded to Dubai and Manila in 2019, and now it has continued its global trajectory by launching a new office in the bustling city of Riyadh.

Amongst Icon’s 100 successful past projects are some of Abu Dhabi’s most important architectural landmarks, including the Qasr Al Watan presidential palace and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, said its top official.

"As we celebrate the further expansion into an international market with the launch of our new office in Riyadh, we felt the time was right to rebrand with a new look and feel that reflects our global vision," remarked Christoph Kayser, Icon’s Director for Business Development.

"Riyadh marks our first step into the wider GCC market, and we are excited to work with globally recognised architecture firms on prestigious projects across the Kingdom. We aim to create spaces that connect communities, celebrate diversity and protect the world’s natural resources. The new office in Riyadh forms part of our wider expansion plans, and it is an honour to participate in Cityscape Global 2023 to showcase our latest regional work to all attending experts and industry representatives," he noted.

"Skilled at engineering infrastructure, the versatile and multi-talented team of 110 professionals has also completed a multitude of Iconic community projects for various government and private developers. This includes major large-scale such, Abu Dhabi’s popular waterfront promenades of Al Qana, The Corniche and Al Gurm, and The Grove, Saadiyat Island’s state-of-the-art, mixed-use development," he added.

According to him, Icon also led the re-development of Dubai Office Parks, Media City, Internet City and Academic International City in Dubai, while its projects in Saudi Arabia include creating the masterplan for the sustainability-driven Rua Al Madinah Project, and developing the recently opened Via Riyadh Shopping Mall.

Eager to boost its presence in Saudi Arabia, Icon is currently working in co-operation with world-renowned architects Gensler to create another impressive and functional shopping mall in the kingdom.

"Passionate about sustainability, Icon creates spaces that aim to minimise carbon emissions and conserve natural resources," remarked Kayser.

"By incorporating sustainable and natural materials, innovative irrigation methods, and carefully selected plants and greenery that can withstand the extreme climate and temperatures of the Middle East, Icon is supporting not only the UAE’s net-zero vision, but promoting sustainable practices across the globe," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).