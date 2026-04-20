Tiger Properties is set to officially hand over its premium project - Sesilia Tower - located in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), tomorrow (April 20) as part of its ambitious plan to deliver a series of residential projects throughout the year.

The company confirmed that this milestone aligns with its strategy to deliver projects on a consistent basis, reinforcing its commitment to timely delivery, construction excellence, and customer satisfaction.

Standing as a distinguished residential development, Sesilia Tower is a 37-storeyed building featuring 360 apartments with a mix of studios, one-and two-bedroom units as well as other key amenities, thus catering to a wide range of residents and investors.

The project features a variety of lifestyle amenities, including a swimming pool, barbecue area, kids’ play area, and a fully equipped gym, enhancing the overall living experience, stated the developer.

Strategically located in JVT, the tower provides excellent connectivity and is just 10 minutes from JBR, 15 minutes from Palm Jumeirah and Mall of the Emirates, 17 minutes from Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), and 20 minutes from Dubai Mall, ensuring easy access to Dubai’s key destinations.

Tiger Properties also revealed its upcoming delivery schedule, with Alburs set for handover in May followed by Lilium and Altay in early July. Additionally, Reand and Volga are scheduled for completion by the year-end.

Through these developments, Tiger Properties continues to strengthen its presence in the UAE real estate market by delivering high-quality residential projects that meet the expectations of both investors and end-users, in line with Dubai’s vision for modern and sustainable urban living.-TradeArabia News Service

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