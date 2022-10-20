Saudi Arabia - Thakher Development Company, the master developer of the master plan and infrastructure of Thakher Makkah project, announced signing an agreement with BIDAYA Home Finance, one of the leading companies in digital home finance.



The agreement comes in line with Thakher’s commitment to offer its customers the best solutions, services, and products, such as home finance for those interested in this service. It was signed by Eng. Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Aboudi, CEO of Thakher Development Company, and Eng. Faisal Al Nasser, CEO of Bidaya Home Finance.



Thakher Makkah project recently obtained the off-plan sales permit from Wafi off-plan sales and rent committee in the Ministry of Municipal & Rural Affairs & Housing in Saudi Arabia. In this context, providing financing during the off-plan sales phase is an ideal opportunity.



Eng. Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Aboudi, said: “we are pleased to collaborate with Bidaya home financing company, and this partnership is proof of trust and support from our partners in Bidaya in our work progress at Thakher. We, at Thakher, are always keen to offer the best options and products to our customers, and this partnership will achieve that, in addition to facilitating the growth in this market in line with the objectives of Vision 2030”.



Eng. Faisal Al Nasser, said: “We are delighted to sign today the agreement with Thakher Development Company, the master developer of the one of the most important projects in Makkah.



Through this partnership, BIDAYA continues to strengthen its position as one of the pioneer company in digital home finance in Saudi, by offering flexible digital finance products that aims to satisfy the customer needs, and strengthen its position as one of main supporters to achieve vision 2030 for the Kingdom”.



Thakher project’s first phase is almost completed, while the second phase is expected to be delivered in 2024.



Thakher Makkah project contributes to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious vision 2030, which aims to host 30 million Umrah performers and six million pilgrims by 2030.



The project is spanning over an area of 320,000 sqm. Upon completion, it will include about 100 land plots of various uses for hotels, residential, commercial, and service-related areas.



Residential and hotel apartments units will be available in various categories, and the units will be also available for ownership. Among the international hotels in the Thakher Makkah are the Radisson Hotel, the Park Inn by Radisson, and the Novotel Hotel, the largest in the world in terms of room number.



Bidaya Home Finance is one of Saudi Arabia’s leading companies in the field of digital home financing. One of its main objectives is to enable its customers to become homeowners by offering simple financing solutions via its innovative digital platform, making it a key contributor to the achievement of Saudi Vision 2030.

