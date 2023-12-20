UAE - Taraf, the real estate division of UAE-based investment holding group Yas Holding, has unveiled a luxury residential villa collection in the heart of Jumeirah Golf Estates (JGE), one of Dubai’s most sought-after residential communities.

The company’s third project, Terra Golf Collection is a gated community comprising 84 single-family properties, with six-bedroom villas and townhouses.

Most properties will offer scenic views of the golf course and will be created to blend in seamlessly with the green spaces around it, creating a harmonious connection with nature for the entire community, stated the developer.

According to Taraf, residents will be treated to world-class leisure facilities set in superb natural surroundings, setting a new benchmark for community living in the emirate.

All properties in this outstanding new project will adhere to the same exceptional level of quality and contemporary luxury as the rest of Taraf’s portfolio. By showcasing excellence in both architectural and interior design, Terra Golf Collection villas and townhouses will epitomize elegance and sophistication both inside and out.

Yas Holding Group CEO Low Ping said: "With this villa collection, Taraf is bringing a premium, lifestyle-centric community to one of the most coveted areas of Dubai. The expansion of Taraf’s footprint into this fast-expanding area of Dubai is a further reflection of our deep local roots and expertise, as well as our unwavering belief in Dubai as a place in which to live and invest."

Terra Golf Collection residents will have access to extensive facilities across the Jumeirah Golf Estates master community, including two shopping centres and a community clubhouse, featuring swimming pools, a gym, tennis and padel tennis courts, and a selection of high-end restaurants and cafes, she stated.

For golfers, JGE also hosts two internationally-acclaimed championship golf courses, Earth and Fire, as well as the European Tour Professional Institute (ETPI) golf academy.

Taraf CEO Ahmad Shibel said: "Terra Golf Collection will be a luxurious yet natural haven in which residents can relax, with extensive leisure, retail and lifestyle facilities on their doorstep. For both residents seeking a carefully curated living environment, and investors looking for the next up and coming corner of Dubai, Terra Golf Collection is the perfect solution."

Jumeirah Golf Estates is strategically located, with a number of schools and City Centre Me’aisem Mall in the vicinity, and highways connecting the community easily with Dubai International Airport, downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and the business districts of Dubai Internet and Media City.

Part of the UAE-headquartered investment holding Group Yas Holding, Taraf is redefining high-quality living with unique properties that are thoughtfully designed to shape meaningful lives. Launched at the start of 2023, the developer plans to introduce multiple exclusive properties across the UAE for discerning clients in the coming months.

Since February, Taraf has launched Luce, an exclusive and new residential landmark on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, Terrazzo Residences in JVC; and an exclusive partnership with renowned international fashion house Karl Lagerfeld.

