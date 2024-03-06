Taraf, a unit of Abu Dhabi-based Yas Holding has joined hands with German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld to unveil its exclusive residential community of villas that marks a groundbreaking collaboration, seamlessly blending each partner's unique vision.

Through a meticulous interplay of premium materials, water features, and artistic architectural designs, this exceptional community creates an environment that truly captivates the senses. This community development showcases a unique blend of luxury with creativity to redefine sophisticated living.

Inspired by the German designer's fascination with the 18th century, a period marked by intellectual curiosity and creative passion, the Karl Lagerfeld X Taraf project mirrors the discerning elegance of its façade of the headquarters at 21 Rue St Guillaume, Saint-Germain-des-Pres, Paris, said the statement.

The remarkable residence was meticulously selected by Karl himself in the centre of his favourite neighbourhood on the scenic left bank.

Blending fashion and design, a runway is a part of the architectural tapestry seamlessly connecting the villas, to the clubhouse and the luxurious surroundings, whilst highlighting the alluring Burj Khalifa views.

Comprising 51 residences each of which feature 5 to 7 bedrooms, property sizes range from 721 sqm to 1790 sqm. Residents have the opportunity to personalise their properties by choosing between two distinct design options for the facade: Soft Modern and Urban Modern, it stated.

Each facade is married with the grand entrance, reminiscent of the Maison’s 18th-century charms, guiding residents towards a spiralling staircase, while sunlight reflections from the swimming pool illuminate striking feature windows, it added.

Yas Holding Group CEO Low Ping said: "This is an unprecedented venture that marries Taraf’s commitment to luxury and innovation with the unparalleled design prowess of Karl Lagerfeld. We’re thrilled with this collaboration, which goes beyond creating exclusive villas."

"It is crafting experiences and spaces that epitomise elegance and sophistication. Our mission at Taraf is to push the boundaries of what's possible, and with these Karl Lagerfeld-designed villas, we are proud to bring this extraordinary vision to life, offering our clients not just a residence, but a masterpiece of design and luxury," she noted.

On the exclusive project, Pier Paolo Righi, the CEO of Karl Lagerfeld, said the German designer was deeply fascinated and inspired by architecture.

"Now his passion for innovative design lives on through this incredible property in Dubai, where history and modernity converge. Celebrating this duality, homeowners and investors have an exclusive opportunity to access Karl’s unique vision of luxury living, with a new way to explore and experience his world," he added.

