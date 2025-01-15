Egypt - Tameer Egypt has officially launched its ambitious new mega-project, Urban Business Lane (UBL), a sprawling investment business complex covering over 155,000 sqm in New Cairo.

As a key part of the UrbanWalk master plan, UBL represents a major step forward in transforming the Fifth Settlement into a vibrant business hub.

UrbanWalk, a fully integrated development, is envisioned to become the downtown of New Cairo, with UBL standing out as one of its centerpiece components. The project will provide cutting-edge office spaces designed for corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and entrepreneurs. The flexible office solutions range from 63 sqm to 12,000 sqm, offering adaptable payment plans of up to seven years.

Saad Al-Wazzan, Chairperson of Tameer, emphasized the project’s strategic role, stating: “UBL is an integrated environment designed to support both local and international businesses, fostering innovation and growth.”

The project also boasts an eco-friendly design developed in collaboration with global leaders in architecture. Wali Doulati, Vice Chairman of Tameer, highlighted the partnership with ARCHITECTURESTUDIO, renowned for landmark projects such as the European Parliament in Strasbourg and the Nouvel Acacia Tower in Paris. This collaboration ensures that UBL adheres to world-class, sustainable design standards.

For UrbanWalk, Tameer has teamed up with Gillespies, experts in landscape architecture, known for their work on prestigious projects like London’s One Hyde Park. The development’s green spaces and integrated design will further enhance its appeal.

Mohamed Younis, Chief Commercial Officer at Tameer, added that the project is strategically located next to Azad, one of Tameer’s residential developments. The office spaces at UBL will span 66,000 sqm, while the commercial areas will cover 16,000 sqm. The complex will also feature a 60,000-square-meter central park, offering shared spaces for businesses, as well as dedicated parking for over 3,000 cars.

Founded in 1954 with an initial capital of EGP 5.5m, Tameer has grown from a government partnership to a leading market player. Listed on the Egyptian Exchange in 1996, the company has developed numerous iconic projects, including Maadi, Sheraton, and Maryland Housing, as well as the Movenpick Hotel in Aswan. With over 28,000 units delivered and a growing international presence in Libya, Syria, Saudi Arabia, and Niger, Tameer continues to drive innovation in Egypt’s real estate sector.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

