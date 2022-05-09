Bahrain - Solidarity Bahrain, a subsidiary of Solidarity Group Holding, has announced key promotions of its high-achieving employees to senior leadership positions.

Ahmed Hulaibi has been made the head of financial control and investments while Sana Al Darazi is the new head of medical services.

Also promoted are Husain Sabt as the head of information technology and Yasmeen Ameeri as the head of the technical department.

The Sharia-compliant insurer has elevated Sanjeev Aggarwal to the role of chief financial officer while Ali Shaban is the new head of motor.

The promoted employees include Jalal Aqelah as senior manager for digital transformation, Yusuf Haroon as senior manager for human capital and support, Sajay Induchoodan and Rajesh Babu, both as senior managers for technical, and Hasan Aamer as manager for information security.

The announcement comes as a testimony to the company’s vision in supporting career development, as well as its unwavering confidence in the ability of its employees.

Commenting, Solidarity Bahrain chief executive Jawad Mohammed said: “Firstly, I would like to extend my congratulations to the promoted employees as this is a reflection of their hard work and dedication, and it gives us great pleasure to invest in our employees, witness their growth, and see them take over significant roles at the company.”

He added: “We believe our employees are the company’s most valuable asset, and we remain committed to developing their career progression by providing them with continuous coaching, training and guidance.

“We are proud that Solidarity Bahrain is one of the largest contributors to the development and training of Bahraini leaders in the field, and we are pleased that our female cadre has a strong presence in the series of promotions, which reflects the company’s commitment to empowering women and appointing them to leadership positions.”

“The new appointments and promotions of these employees add an overall depth and skill set, which is considered instrumental in executing the company’s strategic initiatives” added Mr Mohammed.

