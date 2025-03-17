SOL Properties, a leading real estate developer in the UAE, has launched its latest flagship project, ‘SOL Levante’, an exquisite Gross Development Value (GDV) of AED 1 billion mixed-use development located in the thriving community of Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), with panoramic views of the Dubai Marina skyline & Bluewater Islands.

A real estate development arm of the Bhatia Group, SOL said the project has been designed to set a new standard for modern living.

SOL Levante will combine innovative design, top-class amenities, and seamless connectivity to create a vibrant and inspiring environment for both residents and businesses. It will feature 612 residential units, which include studios, one-bedroom, one-bedroom with study, and two-bedroom with study apartments, said SOL Properties in a statement.

The development also incorporates 100,000 sq. ft. of office space and 50,000 sq. ft. of retail area, making it a complete destination catering to the diverse needs of both residents and businesses alike. Its U-shaped design will maximise natural light and create a harmonious blend of indoor and outdoor living.

On completion, it will cater to the diverse needs of residents and businesses, as the demand for mixed-use projects continues to grow in Dubai, it stated.

"We are pleased to launch our flagship project in Jumeirah Village Triangle, a community that aligns with our vision of creating spaces that harmoniously blend modern living with nature. Our new development will provide residents with an exceptional lifestyle, combining tranquillity, convenience, and connectivity," remarked its Founder and CEO Ajay Bhatia.

Strategically located, the SOL Levante ensures seamless connectivity to key destinations across Dubai, with easy access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.

Bhatia pointed out that JVT was rapidly becoming one of Dubai’s most sought-after locations, with continuous development and enhanced infrastructure adding value for both residents and investors.

"SOL Levante is a true reflection of SOL Properties’ commitment to creating innovative, sustainable developments that meet the evolving needs of modern living," he noted.

Committed to providing a holistic living experience, the development will also feature a 50,000 sq. ft. podium, home to a wide array of outdoor and indoor amenities, said Bhatia.

These include adult and kids swimming pool, jacuzzi, indoor and outdoor gym, outdoor cinema, mini golf, multipurpose court, padel tennis, pet park, BBQ areas, sunken garden, kids’ playground, jogging track, co-working spaces, and event spaces, he added.

