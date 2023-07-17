Sobha Realty, one of the UAE’s leading luxury real estate property developers, has announced the pre-launch of Sobha SeaHaven – Tower B at the heart of Dubai Harbour. The new tower offers stunning views of Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab and Ain Dubai.

The new tower offers mesmerising views of the sea, city skyline from its 10th to 30th floor. The sleek form and sail-inspired design of SeaHaven tower give the impression of mobility against the background of the sea.

It draws inspiration from the graceful superyachts, whose fluid lines and sharp angles perfectly capture the soul of the sea. In terms of landmark, Sobha SeaHaven Tower B redefines seaside living.

Elegant fixtures

Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty, said: “We are launching Sobha SeaHaven – Tower B after the success of Tower A. Consistent with our brand ethos, “The Art of the Detail” the tower offers elegant fixtures, custom-made millwork and handcrafted cabinetry that distinguishes between ordinary and luxury living.

“Every aspect is created for enduring elegance. It offers twice the experience owing to the spectacular sky bridge that connects the SeaHaven towers. The influx of the world’s wealthiest has immensely benefitted Dubai’s market for luxury residences. The Emirate has positioned itself as a financial haven.”

Sobha SeaHaven – Tower B offers 1BR, 1BR + Study and 2BR. It further houses amenities such as a health club with sauna and steam, indoor gym, multipurpose hall, indoor cinema, serviced club lounge and indoor games room.

Moreover, the tower offers outdoor amenities such as an infinity edge leisure pool facing the harbour, a pool deck, yoga/meditation/aerobics area, an outdoor gym, an outdoor movie theatre, a family zone with a barbecue area and an outdoor children's play area.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).