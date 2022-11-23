UAE - Sobha Realty, a leading luxury real estate developer in the UAE, has announced the launch of another master-planned mixed-use development in Dubai - Sobha Hartland II - which will come up on a 8 million sq ft area (of which around 3.92 million sq ft is allocated for greens and open spaces).

Unveiling the project today (November 22) at the ongoing Cityscape Dubai 2022 property event, Sobha said it will offer five- to six-bedroom villas, and one- to four-bedroom apartments to the residents along with uber-luxurious living inside a private gated community.

Located at a strategic location in the vicinity of Sobha Hartland, it is just 7 to 10 minutes away from Burj Khalifa and downtown, with views of the Ras Al Khor wildlife sanctuary and Burj Khalifa.

Sobha Hartland II features state-of-the-art lifestyle amenities including clubhouse, religious facilities, school, a crystal lagoon with waterfront retail outlets and a community retail centre. The villas also houses a private central water body with a beach edge, adding to the beauty of the project.

Founder and Group Chairman PNC Menon said: "At Sobha Realty, we offer our customers the highest standards of living with a host of lifestyle amenities, and I believe that our new project will attract a plethora of investors and residents."

"The project is being constructed with finesse and quality, strictly adhering to top-quality standards and sustainable practices. Through our ‘Backward Integration’ model, we aim at delivering the project in time, and will ensure a living experience like none other at Sobha Hartland II," he stated.

More than 8,000 trees would be planted in the community, with over 50% of the community area dedicated to greens and open spaces.

"Dubai has positioned itself as one of the leading luxury real estate markets in the world and attracts investors from across the globe. Our goal has been to keep pace with the steady momentum of the real estate market and the economy, and we further ensure that our operations are sustainable, in order to contribute to the UAE’s vision of achieving a clean and green future," he added.

On the new project, Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty, said it is a testament to the group's dedication to provide its clients with the best and sustainable living standards and a host of luxury lifestyle amenities.

"We have integrated latest technological innovations across the project and expect this master plan to be one of the most sought-after residential properties in the emirate. We operate with an aim to attract local and global investors through our unique and top-quality offerings, and we strive to continue raising the quality benchmark for the luxury real estate segment," he added.

The project is expected to be completed in 2025, with estimated time of delivery for villas starting in Q2 2025, and apartments in Q4 2025.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).