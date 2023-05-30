Sobha Group, a premium real estate developer in the UAE and India, has announced plans to build more than 1,000 residences for poor families at Palakkad district in the South Indian state of Kerala over the next four years.

These houses are being built as part of the first phase of the 'Sobha Community Home Project, for low-income and underprivileged families in the Kizhakkanchery Panchayath in Palakkad district.

The group laid the foundation for 100 houses in the first phase of the project at a key ceremony held under the aegis of Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust.

This move echoes the philanthropic values upheld by the company and its commitment to contributing to humanitarian causes, under the guidance of its PNC Menon, the Founder and Chairman of Sobha Group and Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust.

The ceremony was attended by Menon, along with Sobha Realty Co-Chairman Ravi Menon and Sobha Limited Managing Director Jagadish Nangineni in addition to senior ministers including V Muraleedharan, Union Minister for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs and K. Rajan, Kerala's Minister for Revenue and Housing; and other prominent leaders of the state.

During this event, keys to 10 newly constructed homes were handed over to the poor families, as well as six living quarters were handed over to young mothers and their children, said the UAE developer.

With each home costing around Rs1.5 million, the 100 houses being constructed are part of the first phase of the project that aims at providing the less fortunate families with a decent and affordable place to live, it added.

In line with its dedication to serve the needy, the event further included announcing of a social pension scheme for 50 rural widows in the district as well as providing educational opportunities for 90 young girls from underprivileged families by enrolling them into the Sobha Academy.

Speaking at the gathering, Menon said: "At Sobha Group, we strongly advocate philanthropy as part of which we have embarked on numerous humanitarian initiatives and projects. Food, shelter, education, and clothing are some of the basic requirements of life and a large population in the country and across the globe lack access to such necessities."

"As individuals and organisations endowed with wealth, it is our moral obligation to help those in need while simultaneously striving towards the betterment of our society. Recognising this, Sobha Group has always placed a high importance on fulfilling its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). This project is also part of such charitable endeavours and our commitment to giving back to the community," he added.

