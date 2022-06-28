Siemens Egypt has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with El Attal Holding and Sigma for smart cities to build Parklane in the New Administrative Capital, according to an emailed press release on June 27th.

Parklane will be the first residential complex to be established in the new capital through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, internet of things (IoT), and metaverse.

A building management system (BMS) will be installed in the residential and commercial buildings and a supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system will be installed for the infrastructure to provide the required data to set up a central control IoT room.

Through the central control room, data will be analyzed via AI and metaverse technologies to carry out the maintenance and operations process remotely.

This will help in cutting operating costs, boosting the efficiency of maintenance, and enhancing the performance of operations.

