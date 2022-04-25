DUBAI: In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has approved a new housing package worth AED 6.3 billion for UAE citizens in Dubai.

This includes housing and land allotments for 4,610 Emiratis in the city, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and as part of the Housing Programme for Dubai Citizens, which aims to continue intensive efforts to carry out the development and urban strategy of the Emirate of Dubai, and to become the best city for work and life in the world.

The initiative reflects Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's keenness to support Emiratis, to improve family stability, and to provide a decent life for them, in accordance with the social welfare system and quality of life that the UAE is committed to, while laying its foundations and enhancing its components for its citizens.

On the occasion, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid emphasised that the housing programmes and social services projects is a government priority that aims at meeting the needs of Emiratis and their families.

"Today, we directed the allocation of 4,610 housing and residential plots at a cost of AED 6.3 billion as part of the housing project for UAE citizens in Dubai, which is a file that I am directly following-up on due to its importance to us, and we will continue to develop it to meet the requirements and needs of every family in the emirate," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasised, "A decent life for Emiratis is the utmost goal for which all government departments and authorities are working for. We are keen to provide full social support that guarantees a decent life for UAE citizens and their families."

"The housing file is a priority, and providing a decent life is a right for Emiratis, while our goal is a new integrated vision for the housing file."

''I wish the best for our country, our people, and I look forward to a better and happy life for us."

In 2021, Sheikh Mohammed approved the allocation of AED65 billion to an Emirati housing programme in Dubai. The budget will be spent over the next two decades to provide quality housing for Emiratis.

His Highness also issued directives to quadruple the number of citizens benefiting from the housing programme effective from next year, and to increase the land plots allocated to Emirati housing projects in Dubai to 1.7 billion square feet, which will meet the demand from citizens over the next 20 years.

The Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan sets out a comprehensive future map for sustainable urban development in the city. Aligned with the UAE’s vision for the next 50 years, the Plan is focused on enhancing people’s happiness and quality of life. The people-centric Plan focuses on reinforcing Dubai’s competitiveness as a global destination by providing a wide diversity of lifestyle and investment opportunities for citizens, residents and visitors over the next 20 years. Designed to realise His Highness’s vision to make Dubai the city with the world’s best quality of life, the Plan aims to provide the highest standards of urban infrastructure and facilities.