SHARJAH: The Department of Housing (DOH) in Sharjah celebrates World Habitat Day on 7TH October, highlighting the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to enhance housing stability for Emirati families.

Since its establishment in 2010, DOH has dedicated its efforts to ensuring a decent living for citizens through innovative housing services.

Over the past 13 years, the department has supported 13,510 beneficiaries, offering 6,959 grants and 6,551 loans, totaling more than AED 13.5 billion. This initiative aligns with the Ruler’s directives to accelerate housing support and improve living conditions for Emiratis.

The department is also advancing residential complex projects across the emirate, including various housing initiatives in Sharjah City, Khorfakkan, Kalba, and Dibba Al Hisn. Recent developments include the Al Qutaina and Al Siouh complexes, as well as ongoing projects for temporary housing assistance for families in need.

Additionally, the "Isnad" initiative, launched in 2019, has facilitated housing construction for beneficiaries, delivering 448 units while 436 are in progress. The Housing Department continues to enhance safety measures, such as installing early fire alarm systems in 10,000 housing units, reflecting its commitment to quality and sustainable housing solutions for Emirati families.