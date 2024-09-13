SHARJAH - The Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD) has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Municipal Council of Kalba and Al-Dhaid cities.

As part of the digital transformation strategy in Sharjah, the electronic services will allow inquiries about real estate data, with the aim of facilitating procedures for real estate clients in both cities.

The memorandum was signed by Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director-General of Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department; Dr. Obaid Al-Zaabi, Chairman of the Municipal Council of Kalba, and Dr. Mohammed bin Huwaiden Al-Ketbi, Chairman of Al Dhaid Municipal Council, in the presence of Abdul Aziz Rashid Al-Saleh, Director of Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, in addition to a number of officials.

This memorandum comes within the framework of allowing Kalba and Al-Dhaid Municipalities to view and inquire about real estate data, and that is through the electronic service (Web Service), where customers in both cities will be able to extract a property statement certificate directly from the municipal council building without the need to visit SRERD’s building.

Moreover, the Department will also provide both Municipal Councils with a detailed explanation about the usage of the system, after getting the names of whoever the Councils deem appropriate among their officials and employees, as they will submit requests for property inquiries electronically to SRERD.

Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al Shamsi stated that the E-linking projects will provide an integrated business system that encourages investors to benefit from the large promising growth opportunities in Sharjah real estate, and to obtain easy and smooth real estate services at a record speed away from centralization, which saves time and effort, and reflects positively on the level of real estate services provided in the city.

Moreover, he pointed out that "The number of electronic certificates for benefiting and inquiring about properties for entities with which cooperation agreements were signed had reached 14,000 Until the end of August 2024, which means that the department was able, through this service, to shorten the procedure time for a large number of clients and beneficiaries."