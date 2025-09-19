Saudi Arabia - Smart Accommodation for Residential Complexes Company (sarcc), a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, announced today the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Tamimi Global Company Limited (TAFGA), a leading developer and contractor in modern methods of construction (MMC) turnkey solutions, and provider of facility operation and maintenance solutions in Saudi Arabia, to explore a strategic collaboration in the Kingdom’s employee accommodation sector.

The signing ceremony took place at sarcc’s new headquarters in Riyadh, where the agreement was signed by James Atkinson, Acting CEO of sarcc, and Engineer Faisal Al Sayegh, Vice President of Tamimi Global Company in the presence of sarcc Chairman Dr Khalid Johar, and Tamimi Global Chairman Tariq Al Tamimi.

Atkinson said: “Today’s signing represents an important step for sarcc as we continue our mission to redefine employee accommodation in the Kingdom. Partnering with Tamimi Global Co. Ltd. enables us to combine our shared expertise and to explore potential opportunities that will enhance living standards for Saudi Arabia’s workforce while contributing to the national economic transformation agenda.”

Al Tamimi added: “We are proud to embark on this collaboration with sarcc, a company owned by the Public Investment Fund and aligned with Vision 2030’s objectives. Together, we aim to deliver innovative, sustainable, and high-quality housing solutions that not only meet but exceed the needs of Saudi Arabia’s workforce. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to advancing turnkey modern methods of construction with state of art Facility Management services while contributing to the Kingdom’s social and economic development.”

Under the terms of the 12-month agreement, the two companies will work together to explore mutually beneficial opportunities in the development, funding, construction, ownership and operation of worker and staff accommodation complexes across Saudi Arabia. The partnership seeks to leverage fast-track modular technology and modern methods of construction to deliver high-quality living spaces at scale.

This collaboration reflects sarcc’s dedication to working alongside leading local partners to deliver high-quality, sustainable, and community-focused accommodation solutions for both the public and private sectors. By aligning with the goals of the Public Investment Fund and Vision 2030, sarcc continues to play a pivotal role in raising living standards and enhancing the well-being of Saudi Arabia’s talent, a statement said.

