Saudi Arabia - The National Real Estate Registration Services Company (Real Estate Registry - RER) participated in the Esri User Conference 2023, a global conference for Geographic Information Systems (GIS), which was held in San Diego, California, USA in July 2023.



During the conference, RER signed a cooperation agreement with Esri to develop the use of GIS in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to enhance bilateral cooperation in related fields. The event was also attended by several government stakeholders.



During the conference, the CEO of the Real Estate Registry, Dr. Mohammad Al Suliman, presented RER’s vision and objectives at the conference, highlighting the role of geographic technology in developing and organizing the real estate sector while enhancing efficiency and transparency. He shed light on RER’s experience which has been implemented in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since last May, focusing on its use of geospatial survey technologies, aerial imaging, and GIS technologies in analyzing real estate data and tracking real estate assets, in order to register real estate properties in the Kingdom in an effective and reliable manner.



Dr. Al Suliman added that the Esri User Conference was a valuable opportunity for specialists in geographic technology to exchange insights and experience and to review the latest developments in the field. The Real Estate Registry showcased its experience in the Kingdom and its use of the latest global technologies in the field of documentation and data auditing, in addition to discussing common challenges and opportunities in using geographic information technology.



He pointed out the "importance of applying geographic technology in facilitating verification, analysis, and management of real estate data, as these technologies can contribute to improving the quality of real estate services provided to citizens and investors and can play a crucial role in promoting transparency and addressing various challenges in the real estate sector."



Esri User Conference is an annual global event organized by the American multinational geographic information system software company, Esri. Thousands of GIS enthusiasts, researchers, and experts from different parts of the world participate in the conference to connect, exchange insights, and expand their professional network in this growing field.



RER is a Saudi company fully owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and mandated to manage real estate registry services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. RER aims to create and maintain a digital database of all real estate units in the Kingdom, using the latest geospatial technologies. By contributing to developing the national real estate wealth, the company supports Saudi Vision 2030’s goals of enhancing the real estate sector’s GDP contribution and improving its attractiveness for local and global investors.

