Riyadh: The National Housing Company (NHC) has signed a series of agreements, deals, and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with government entities and private sector companies, totaling nearly SAR 30 billion.

This milestone was achieved under the patronage of Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majed Al-Hogail and Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef.

The signing took place during the opening of the Real Estate Future Forum 2025.



The agreements included a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources to enhance collaboration in supply chains and the Industrial Links Program, aiming to increase local content and improve efficiency in the real estate development sector.



In another key agreement, a memorandum of understanding was signed with King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) in collaboration with Al Saif Company to advance construction development through off-site construction technologies.



As part of its efforts to support supply chain services, NHC signed agreements with nine real estate development companies. Additionally, two open purchase agreements were signed with Zamil Air Conditioners Factory, along with another agreement with alfanar Company.



The forum also marked the announcement of the Logistics City project in Khuzam Destination, a partnership involving NHC, CETC China Construction, and Alrawaf Contracting. This initiative aims to enhance the efficiency of supply chains in the real estate sector, strengthen the national economy, and support future real estate development projects.



To foster human resource development, NHC signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Media Academy to collaborate on training initiatives. This partnership includes providing specialized programs aimed at qualifying and developing the national workforce.