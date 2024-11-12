NEOM — NEOM has announced that neighborhood planning and design for the first phase of THE LINE will commence in early 2025, marking a new stage in the development of this innovative linear city.



To realize its ambitious goals, NEOM has appointed a team of world-leading partners, including Delugan Meissl Associate Architects (DMAA), Gensler, and Mott MacDonald, to deliver core city planning, design, and engineering expertise for the project.



DMAA, a renowned firm, will lead the urban design and master planning for Phase One, emphasizing a vertically organized city concept that breaks away from traditional planning methods.



Their approach incorporates diverse expertise in areas such as microclimate, ecology, mobility, logistics, and sustainability, ensuring a cohesive vision that will guide neighborhood architects as they come on board in 2025.



Global design firm Gensler joins as the city planning consultant, overseeing city-wide design coordination, planning policies, land use, and compliance frameworks.



Gensler is also responsible for designing essential city assets, including transport hubs and public spaces, to meet the scale and complexity of this transformative project.



Mott MacDonald, as the city infrastructure engineer, will focus on the sustainability and functionality of THE LINE's structural and utility systems. Their role is pivotal in developing efficient infrastructure that supports NEOM’s goals for a sustainable and highly operable urban landscape.



Denis Hickey, Chief Development Officer for THE LINE, highlighted the significance of these partnerships, saying, “As development and construction of THE LINE progresses, we have established a unique partnership that brings world-leading city design and engineering expertise to deliver Phase One.”



“Collaboration is at the core of this, with a city-wide best practice group that will showcase how innovation can change the way we consider, design, and build cities forever. This reflects NEOM’s vision and global ambition.”



With construction advancing rapidly, over 120 foundation piles are being cast into the ground each week, making THE LINE one of the largest piling operations globally.



NEOM’s design for THE LINE envisions an eco-conscious city built without roads and cars, combining the vibrancy of city living with the tranquility of green spaces and seamless access to nature, aiming to address global urban challenges in a harmonious balance with the environment.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).