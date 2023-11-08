RIYADH — Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail inaugurated the Real Estate Registry (RER) Platform, a revolutionary digital hub offering a range of services such as mortgage registration, inclusion of real estate rights and obligations, and various other services — all conveniently available in one centralized platform.



The launch took place during the Saudi Proptech Summit in Riyadh, where the National Real Estate Registration Services Company (Real Estate Registry — RER) actively participates. The summit aims to disseminate knowledge in the Saudi real estate market and boost investments in the Kingdom.



Dr. Mohammad Al-Suleiman, CEO of RER, expressed pride in the company's participation in the summit and enthusiasm for the introduction of the RER Platform.



He emphasized that the platform marks a new phase aligned with the company's future vision of fostering a credible and transparent real estate sector.



Al-Suleiman highlighted that the platform will serve as a central hub for all real estate transactions, offering a secure and reliable environment for the seamless completion of property transactions.



He underscored that the platform provides quick and effective access to crucial information about real estate and transactions, contributing to the sector's digital transformation with a data bank that benefits investors, owners, brokers, and real estate developers alike.

