Saudi Arabia - Central Jeddah Development Company, a wholly-owned unit of Saudi wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF), has begun construction work to create a global destination in the "heart of Jeddah," located in a strategic area between Al Salam Palace and the brine desalination plant.

The project, being developed as part of Downtown Jeddah, pulsates with life through sustainable natural ingredients and plans based on renewable energy using innovative systems and technologies, said a statement frm Central Jeddah Development Company.

The master developer said the contract includes the implementation of infrastructure and marine works in it, the removal of the existing 400 buildings and infrastructure in the first stage, and the re-routing of infrastructure services, which include electrical ground installations, sewage pipes and water supply, with a total length of 6.5 km.

Central Jeddah Development Company pointed out that there will be reclamation and offshore drilling, then backfilling with drilling output, whose quantities are estimated at 4 million cu m, in addition to reclamation works, improving soil properties and preparing it for the expected construction works using the best engineering techniques, with a total area of ​​1.5 million flat m, in addition to constructing sidewalks.

The scope of work includes marine and yacht marinas with a length of 2.5 km and floating berths within the marina, implementation of construction works on waterfront berths with a length of 1.5 km, and the rehabilitation of public and private sandy beaches.

Downtown Jeddah, which will be developed in three main phases, has multiple natural components, including a waterfront with a water strip of 9.5 km in length, and a shipyard.

It will boast a world-class marina and a sandy beach running 2.1 km long to provide the best lifestyle for residents and visitors, stated the master developer.

Four main landmarks will be set up in the center of Jeddah: a museum, an opera house, a sports stadium, coral farms, as well as the surrounding agricultural basins. Also it will feature 17,000 residential units along with resorts and hotels with more than 3,000 rooms.

The Downtown Jeddah project will also be home to a variety of renowned international resorts and cafes.

