Riyadh - Enma Al Rawabi Company has launched a new corporate identity and changed its trade name to Inmar Company for Real Estate Development and Investment.

The rebranding aims to strengthen the company’s corporate identity and its connection to real estate development and investment, according to a bourse filing.

In this regard, the company’s trading name on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) has been updated to INMAR, while its trading symbol ‘9521’ remains unchanged.

