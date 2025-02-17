Egypt - Saudi Egyptian Developers (SED) has officially opened Hilton Cairo Nile Maadi, a landmark addition to the Nile Pearl project.

Situated along the banks of the Nile in the heart of Maadi, this architectural masterpiece embodies elegance and sophistication.

With an investment exceeding EGP 6bn, the project strengthens Egypt’s position as a premier global tourism destination while showcasing SED’s commitment to world-class real estate development.

Spanning 9,600 sqm, Nile Pearl is a luxury mixed-use development featuring two iconic towers. One houses a high-end residential complex with 190 upscale units of varying sizes, while the other is a five-star hotel managed by Hilton Global Hospitality. The hotel offers 256 elegantly designed rooms and suites, all boasting panoramic views of the Nile.

Mohamed Al-Taher, CEO of Saudi Egyptian Developers, emphasized that the inauguration of Hilton Cairo Nile Maadi and the handover of residential units in Nile Pearl mark a defining moment in the company’s journey. He highlighted the project’s significance in strengthening SED’s contribution to the Egyptian real estate sector while playing a crucial role in enhancing tourism and attracting visitors worldwide. Al-Taher noted that the development aligns seamlessly with Egypt’s Vision 2030, which aims to attract 30 million tourists annually.

Haitham Nassar, General Manager of Hilton Nile Maadi, expressed pride in partnering with Saudi Egyptian Developers to introduce this prestigious addition to the Hilton brand.

The success of Nile Pearl is the result of a strategic collaboration with leading industry entities, including SIAC Construction, Hill International, EHAF Consulting Engineers, Siemens, and Pino Meroni. Their expertise was pivotal in shaping this architectural marvel, with more than 2,000 workers dedicating over 90,000 hours to its completion.

Located near some of Egypt’s most renowned landmarks, including the Pyramids and the Grand Egyptian Museum, Hilton Cairo Nile Maadi offers an exceptional hospitality experience with seamless access to key transportation routes. The 22-floor hotel is designed to deliver unparalleled luxury, with rooms and suites featuring breathtaking panoramic views of the Nile.

Saudi Egyptian Developers, founded in 1975 as a joint venture between the Egyptian government—represented by the Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities—and the Saudi government, through the Ministry of Finance, has been at the forefront of Egypt’s real estate sector for nearly five decades. The company has consistently delivered pioneering projects that redefine luxury living and investment opportunities. SED’s financial performance has been remarkable, with profits surging from EGP 25m in 2017 to EGP 500m in 2023, reflecting its sustained growth and strategic vision.

