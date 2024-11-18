Saudi Arabia - “Dar wa Emaar” Real Estate Investment and Development Company announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with the “NHC” to develop integrated commercial centers in Saraya Al Jewan, located in Khuzam suburb.



These centers will be developed to enhance the quality of life by providing essential services close to residents, ensuring a more comfortable and sustainable lifestyle.



The agreement was signed by Osama Al Khunaizi, CEO of Dar wa Emaar, and Khaldoun Nabulsi, NHC’s Chief Real Estate Investment Officer, as part of joint efforts to develop integrated residential projects that respond to the needs of the community.



Al Khunaizi affirmed that the agreement comes within the company’s commitment to improving the quality of life by developing integrated commercial sales centers that serve the residents of Khuzam suburb.



He noted that these shopping centers were designed to meet the daily needs of the residents, reflecting the company's vision of providing projects that enhance the well-being of individuals and support the Kingdom's Vision 2030.



Al Khunaizi added that Saraya Al Jewan centers aim to provide residents with comfortable and practical experiences and enhance community communication within residential neighborhoods. He emphasized that these projects go beyond mere infrastructure; they represent a significant investment in human well-being.



Community Centers Align with Residents’ Needs



The new malls are strategically located within the Khuzam suburb, serving residents living in Saraya Al Jewan. These malls will provide leasable commercial spaces, including supermarkets, cafes, pharmacies, and other retail stores; they are close to vital facilities such as mosques and public parks.



Shared Commitment Toward Quality-of-Life Improvement



This agreement reflects the commitment of Dar wa Emaar and NHC to develop innovative projects that contribute to creating integrated communities that meet the needs of families and provide a sophisticated community environment.



The first center is in the heart of Khuzam suburb, where it offers services to residents within walking distance from 400 residential units, ensuring easy access to essential facilities and services.



The center is also strategically within Khuzam suburb. It serves 930 residential units, making it an ideal destination for the neighborhood’s residents to benefit from various services.



The lease period for the centers extends to 28 years, which enhances the project's sustainability and ensures long-term services to the local community.



Boosting Economic Growth



The centers are expected to boost economic growth and support the Kingdom's vision to provide sustainable real estate projects.



These malls are an integrated model that reflects a developed vision to meet the needs of residents and provide the highest level of services within vital residential areas.



These centers come in response to market studies indicating a need for more commercial services in the district, making them a promising investment opportunity with expected high demands.



The strategic location of the malls within a high population density also ensures easy access to services, which enhances their role in improving residents' daily lifestyles.

