Riyadh - Asas Makeen Real Estate Development and Investment Company has penned a final agreement with Abdulaziz & Saad Al Moajil Trading and Investment Company and Dinar Investment Company.

The agreement aims to establish a closed-end private real estate investment fund valued at SAR 140 million, according to a bourse filing.

Meanwhile, the fund aims to develop advanced residential and commercial units aligned with modern lifestyle concepts and market demand.

The project is expected to positively impact the company’s financial results from the start of implementation, subject to completion progress.

In December 2025, Asas Makeen signed a SAR 300 million contract with Hayat Construction Contracting Company to carry out construction work on several projects in Riyadh.

