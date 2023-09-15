Work on the world’s tallest tower, the Jeddah Tower project in Saudi Arabia, has resumed after facing delays since construction kicked off years ago.

Jeddah Economic Company, the developer of the Kingdom Holding project that includes the kilometre-high skyscraper, has already invited bids from local and foreign contractors to complete the tower, news agency MEED reorted.

At least 14 companies from countries in the Middle East, as well as China, South Korea and Sweden, among others, have been invited to prepare their bids and form joint ventures within a three-month window.

Work on the tower, which is expected to surpass the height of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa by more than 172 metres, began in 2013, but it has been encountering delays. Construction was reportedly suspended following labour issues stemming from Saudi’s crackdown on corruption.

The developer said in 2018 that the structure would be completed by 2020.

The foundations of the tower, which is the centrepiece of the Jeddah Economic City development, have already been completed. The structure’s total height will be more than 1,000 metres (3,281 feet), eclipsing the 828-metre Burj Khalifa tower, currently the world’s tallest.

